CHICAGO (CBS) — If it’s been a while since you’ve had your furnace or boiler checked, you may be in for an unwelcome surprise during the next cold snap even if it survived the most recent one.
Roderick Reeves of Mainstream Appliance said bitter cold can put extreme stress on heating systems, increasing the chances of a break down during the next stretch of extremely cold weather. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
He said the milder weather this week is a good opportunity to get your furnace or boiler checked because it is much easier to get a technician to come out and routine maintenance is far less expensive than a major repair when the weather is extremely cold.
“You definitely want to be on top of those things before they go out because they are very expensive to repair,” he said.
And Reeves said just because your furnace or boiler survived the last cold snap, there is no guarantee it will hold up during the next one if problems exist.