CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Whole Foods has made a big investment on Chicago’s South Side.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel was on hand Monday for the opening of Whole Foods’ new 140,000-square-foot distribution center in Pullman, which employs 100 people and has space for both future expansion and job growth.
Emanuel says this opening is just part of what he called the renaissance of Pullman.
“While it is about Whole Foods, and the 100-plus jobs, 1,100 jobs have now come to the Pullman neighborhood in the last five years,” Emanuel said.
The Pullman distribution center will service Whole Food stores across the Midwest, as well as Eastern Canada.
It replaces Whole Foods’ previous distribution center in Indiana.