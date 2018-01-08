CHICAGO (CBS) — Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday has leaders of the second annual Women’s March talking about another huge turnout.

After accepting a lifetime achievement award, Winfrey shared an anecdote about being a little girl with a hard-working mother, connecting that story to the power of women today.

“I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon,” she said.

Winfrey commanded the attention not only of Hollywood, but people across the world, as the #MeToo movement dominated the night at the Golden Globes. For months, women have been sharing stories of sexual harassment and assault, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, in an attempt to change the status quo.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak the truth to the power of those men, but their time is up,” Winfrey said.

Winfrey’s speech came less than two weeks before the second annual Women’s March, with hundreds of feminist demonstrations planned across the globe on Jan. 20 and 21.

Chicago police had to shut down part of the city’s Women’s March last year, after 250,000 people filled Grant Park – far more than the 50,000 people organizers were expecting.

This year, organizers wouldn’t take a guess on attendance, but they did predict Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes would have an effect.

“Oprah’s so eloquent, she could say anything, and make it sound like we should all just go do it. So I absolutely believe that her voice and her support will continue the whole movement; and, yes, it will bring women out, ” said Ann Scholhamer, who helped organize last year’s march, and is doing so again this year.

The Chicago march this year will be on Jan. 20, starting at 11 a.m. at Congress Parkway and Columbus Drive.

This year’s march is focused on voter registration for the 2018 elections, with the theme “March To The Polls.”