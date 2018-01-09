(670 The Score) The Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Erik Gustafsson and assigned defenseman Cody Franson to AHL Rockford, they announced Tuesday.
Gustafsson, 25, has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 25 games at Rockford this season. He had 14 points in 41 games with the Blackhawks in 2015-’16 but hasn’t appeared in a game for them since.
Franson, 30, had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 23 games with Chicago this season.
The Blackhawks face the Senators on the road on Tuesday evening.