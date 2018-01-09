CHICAGO (CBS) — A 6-year-old boy was killed and another boy was injured in a crash Monday afternoon when an SUV ran a red light and struck another SUV in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side, police said.
The 31-year-old driver of a Ford Expedition was able to come to a stop and ran the red light about 4:30 p.m. at 47th Street and Halsted Street, colliding with a Chevy Equinox driven by a 61-year-old man, according to Chicago Police.
A 6-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where the younger boy died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.
The 8-year-old’s condition had stabilized, police said.
No citations were immediately issued.
The Major Accident Unit is investigating.
