CHICAGO (CBS) — Responding to reports that Oprah Winfrey is considering a bid for the White House, President Trump said he would beat the talk show star in 2020, adding the race would “be a lot of fun.”

"I'll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun," President Trump says of rumors Oprah will run for president in 2020. "I don't think she's going to run." pic.twitter.com/cBfEUB7lCe — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2018

“I’ll beat Oprah,” the president said during a meeting at the White House with members of Congress, adding, “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

Trump said he “likes Oprah” and recalled appearing on her talk show during the final week of broadcasts. Her final broadcasts were in May, 2011. Trump and family appeared on the show in February of that year.

“I know Oprah very well.” Trump said. “You know I did one of her last shows.

“She had Donald Trump, this was before politics, in her last week. And she had Donald Trump and my family. It was very nice. I know her very well. I don’t think she’s going to run.”

CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, Winfrey’s longtime close friend, said Oprah is “intrigued by the idea” of a presidential campaign. King said she believed Winfrey, however, is not actively considering it.

Talk of a Winfrey for president campaign gained momentum after her rousing speech at the Golden Globes, where she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

“At this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this award,” Winfrey said Sunday. “I want all the girls watching to know: A new day is on the horizon. When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of the magnificent women and many of them are in this room tonight.”