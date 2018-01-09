CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Cook County States Attorney Kimberly Foxx is not laughing at all the talk of media superstar Oprah Winfrey considering a run for the White House.
States Attorney Kim Foxx playfully suggested Monday at the City Club of Chicago luncheon that she was a bit nervous having to deliver a speech after hearing Oprah Winfrey’s powerful words at the Golden Globes awards. Later reporters asked her about the idea of of Oprah running for president in 2020.
“Obviously, I shouted Oprah out in my speech. I thought she did a tremendous speech. I think what resonated was a sense of hope; that 2017 was a very tumultuous year and the year of the celebrity president so if there were to be another celebrity president, as a long time Chicago resident, she’d get my vote,” Foxx said.
Clearly that is not the only vote Oprah would receive from Chicago.