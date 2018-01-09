Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.(670 The Score)

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) — New Bears head coach Matt Nagy is already formulating his plan for a staff, and it could include Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

Nagy has already spoken with Fangio about the position and plans to continue those discussions after completing his introductory media obligations at Halas Hall on Tuesday afternoon. Fangio, 59, had his contract with the team expire after three seasons in Chicago and is free to interview with other teams.

“We all are aware of that situation, and that’s a very important hire for me,” Nagy said. “But there’s a lot of things that go into that position.

“We’re going to make a clear decision on what’s best for Vic and what’s best for this organization.”

Nagy had no clear convictions on the scheme of his defense, which could be decided by the coordinator he’s able to hire. It will also involve his assessment of how the current personnel fits.

“I’m looking forward to Matt kind of going through our roster and me welcoming his opinions,” general manager Ryan Pace said.

Fangio is the top candidate for Green Bay’s opening for defensive coordinator, according to an NFL Media report. The Packers will interview former Browns head coach Mike Pettine on Tuesday for the position. Fangio hasn’t yet set up an interview with Green Bay.

Fangio was reportedly requested for an interview with the Bengals for their defensive coordinator position, but the Bears denied permission. Cincinnati has since hired Teryl Austin for the job.

The Bears interviewed Fangio for their head coaching position last Wednesday before ultimately choosing the 39-year-old Nagy.

Under Fangio’s watch, the Bears finished the season ninth in scoring defense at 20 points allowed per game and 10th in total defense in allowing 319.1 yards per game. Upon arriving for the 2015 season, Fangio inherited a defense that was ranked near the bottom of the league in both categories in a disastrous 2014 campaign.

Nagy also didn’t confirm any other coaching changes or additions yet.