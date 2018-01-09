Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.(Getty Images)

(670 The Score) The Bears are at risk of another loss to the Packers.

Vic Fangio is the top choice to become the new defensive coordinator in Green Bay, according to an NFL Media report. The 59-year-old Fangio is officially a free agent in the coaching ranks after his contract expired Tuesday.

New Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who will be introduced at Halas Hall on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CT, reportedly intends to pursue Fangio as his defensive coordinator, though he’s available to pursue other possibilities.

Fangio was requested to interview with the Bengals over the weekend, but the Bears denied permission, as first reported by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. The Bengals on Monday hired Teryl Austin for the position. The Packers on Tuesday will interview former Browns head coach Mike Pettine to become their defensive coordinator.

Whether Fangio would be open to rejoining the Bears remains to be seen. He was interviewed for the head coaching vacancy last Wednesday, but the team ultimately moved for the 39-year-old Nagy.

Hired three years ago by John Fox, Fangio oversaw a turnaround for the Bears defense that brought them into the top 10 in both points and yards surrendered per game. The Bears ranked ninth with 20 points allowed per game and 10th with 319.1 yards allowed per game, a dramatic change from what he inherited in 2014.

Should the Bears lose Fangio, they would part with not only a respected coordinator but also potentially their 3-4 identity, which has been built over the course of three seasons.

Among the questions Nagy will face in his introductory press conference will be his plans for Fangio.

