(CBS) — Illinois state police are investigating a shooting that wounded a motorist on Interstate 57 late Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.
The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. at I-57 near Halsted, state police say. Outbound lanes at 101st Street were closed as authorities investigated.
State police say a male driver, 31, sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital.
The victim said someone shot at him from a darkly colored passenger van, which continued travelling south.