Steve Cishek.(Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

(670 The Score) After the loss of closer Wade Davis to the Rockies in free agency, the Cubs’ bullpen isn’t completely settled as the 2018 season approaches.

Submarine right-handed reliever Steve Cishek is hoping to stabilize that question mark. Cishek, 31, had a 2.01 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 49 appearances splits between the Mariners and Rays in 2017.

It was in Tampa in the latter half of the season that Cishek worked under then-Rays and current Cubs pitching coach Jim Hickey.

“Hickey saw me pitch out of the role last year where he put me put into jam situations or sixth, seventh inning to just set it up for (Tommy) Hunter and (Alex) Colome, and I really enjoyed it, going into a situation where you never know if you’re going in or not,” Cishek said in an interview on the Spiegel and Parkins Show on Tuesday morning.

“Once you got used to that again — because I hadn’t done that since my first time up in the big leagues — it was a blast. I felt like I did a pretty good job with that. That’s what I’m expecting to be put in. If they have any other ideas — if they want me to start — I don’t care. I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Cishek was especially tough on right-handed batters, allowing just a .148 batting average and .413 OPS. He has a career 2.73 ERA in an eight-year big league career.

Cishek signed a two-year, $13-million deal with the Cubs, and the decision wasn’t difficult to join Chicago.

“I was all ears,” Cishek said. “I’ve always wanted to play for a franchise like this. Just to have the opportunity, for them to show interest meant a lot to me. So my agent and I pursued it. It just seemed like the right fit for me — with the family, and obviously I want to be a part of a winning ball club and to contribute to a World Series team. This was the best opportunity, I felt, out there.”