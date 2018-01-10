(WBBM Newsrado) — Police in south suburban Steger are investigating the death of a Kankakee area man whose body was found in a dialysis center late Tuesday.
WBBM’s Andy Dahn reports.
Family members say 74-year-old Duncan Price of Grant Park arrived at the Fresenius Kidney Care Center for treatment around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
After that, police say, he was last seen walking to the lobby of the facility with a blanket and pillow.
When he didn’t come home or answer his phone, concerned relatives called police.
At around 9:30 p.m., Price, who reportedly had flu-like symptoms earlier in the week, was found in a bathroom and pronounced dead.
An official with the dialysis center expressed their condolences and said they are investigating the circumstances of the death.