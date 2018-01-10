CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was in custody Wednesday morning, in connection with a death investigation in unincorporated Downers Grove a day earlier.
The DuPage County Sheriff’s department was handling the investigation, and so far has said almost nothing other than that they are conducting a death investigation in the 2100 block of 63rd Street.
Neighbors said a young man is suspected of killing his mother by stabbing her to death on Tuesday.
Miranda Schmitt, who lives next door, said she still can’t believe what happened. She said she tried to make it to her home yesterday afternoon, but was unable to do so initially because the entire area was surrounded by police.
“There was some family situation, there was a stabbing, and it was pretty gruesome. I guess really bloody,” she said.
Schmitt said police were at the home for four to five hours. She also said an investigator told her boyfriend that the young couple didn’t need to worry, because the incident was isolated and only involved the family that lived in the neatly kept home just up the street.
Although police have one person in custody, they would not confirm neighbors’ reports that the victim’s son was being held.
The DuPage County Sheriff’s Department and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office did not respond to requests for updates Wednesday morng.