CHICAGO (CBS) — All eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 were shut down Wednesday morning in Gary, Indiana, after power lines fell across the highway.

Indiana State Police said the power lines came down on I-80/94 at Chase Street. All lanes were shut down as of 8:45 a.m. Police said it was unclear what caused the power lines to come down, but said it was not the result of a traffic crash.

One witness told WBBM Newsradio what he saw.

“The transformers on the side of the expressway began to explode in a sequential manner, and after two of them exploded, then the power lines that go across the expressway all fell,” he said.

Police said NIPSCO crews have been called to the scene. NIPSCO notified police the soonest the road could reopen is between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic was being diverted off I-80/94 at Grant Street, and eastbound traffic was being diverted off at Cline Avenue. Drivers should avoid I-80/94 and expect major delays in the area.

State police also advised drivers stuck on the expressway not to drive the wrong way on 80/94 ramps to get off the road, as it is dangerous and can make the traffic problems worse. Drivers caught doing so could receive a ticket.

Current view of I-80/94 @ Chase st. All lanes closed for undetermined amount of time. Updates to follow…. pic.twitter.com/RMJ3yfH1hT — Master Trooper Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) January 10, 2018

Police were escorting traffic off the expressway.

NIPSCO said approximately 5,600 customers were without power as a result of the downed power lines; nearly 4,500 of them in Gary, and more than 1,100 of them in Hammond.