When actor Jim O’Heir took comedy classes at The Second City, it changed his life. The Chicago native still remembers the first laugh he got on stage and will never forget all of the lessons he learned from watching people like Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert perform. O’Heir is best known for playing Jerry Girgich on the sitcom “Parks and Recreation” and recently starred in a dark comedy movie called “Middle Man.” O’Heir talked with CBS Local about his start as a comedian in Chicago, why he gets Lou Malnati’s pizza delivered from Chicago to Los Angeles once a month and his favorite places to eat when he is in town.