CHICAGO (CBS) –Illinois’ richest man has paid a record-shattering $58.5 million for a home in Chicago.
Ken Griffin, the hedge-fund founder of Citadel, purchased the unfinished top four floors of a condo complex on Walton Street. The space reportedly spans more than 25,000 square feet, according to JDL Development president Jim Letchinger.
The cost to fully build out the home would likely add at least another $20 million in costs.
Griffin, according to Forbes, is worth $8.5 billion.
According to the developer’s floor plan, each floor can be configured to accommodate five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The old record for a home sale was $18.75 million for a Michigan Avenue condo, reportedly bought by filmmaker George Lucas and his wife, Chicago business executive Mellody Hobson.
At No. 3, the 14,200 square foot, also unfinished, top floor at Trump Tower in Chicago sold for $17 million in 2014.