(670 The Score) Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane was named as his team’s lone All-Star on Wednesday.
Kane has 18 goals and 27 assists this season, with those 45 points ranking 13th-best in the league. This will mark Kane’s seventh trip to the All-Star Game, and he’ll represent the Central Division in a format that includes a three-on-three style game and four divisions competing.
Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford likely would’ve been named an All-Star as well, but he’s been out with an upper-body injury since leaving a contest on Dec. 23. His .929 save percentage is third in the NHL, and his 2.27 goals against average is tied for fourth.
Center Jonathan Toews and defenseman Duncan Keith missed the All-Star cut after making the game last year.
The All-Star Game will take place Jan. 28 in Tampa, Florida.