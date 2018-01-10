CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) Wednesday approved a $900 million plan by Peoples Gas to replace its aging gas mains.

Abraham Scarr with the Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) says the ICC’s 3-1 vote allows Peoples Gas to ramp up — rather than reign in — its expensive main replacement program. Scarr added customers will bear this burden, as a rate increase is likely.

Former Gov. Pat Quinn criticized the cost of the plan.

“Heat in the winter is not a luxury, it’s a vital necessity,” Quinn said. “To raise rates for heat in the dead of winter is just plain wrong.”

Commissioner Miguel del Valle, Quinn’s last remaining appointee to the ICC, voted against the plan.

“The commission should have shown more leadership in this docket,” del Valle said. The program, he added, “as approved today is unafforable.”

Quinn, who’s running for Illinois Attorney General, said “this company over the next decade, and more, wants to continue to raise rates and double natural gas rates to warm our homes, to provide gas for what we need for our every day life. “It’s important that we take a stand.”

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is among those who say the plan to spend by the utility will, in a few years, make heating bills unafforable for many Chicago families.

She proposed a scaled back version of the plan, but the utility got a green light from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s appointees to the ICC.