(CBS) — A gas station clerk was doused with gasoline during an attempted robbery in northwest Indiana early Wednesday – an attack that has alarmed local police.

Surveillance images show two suspects with covered faces. One of the men walks in with a plastic bottle. It’s not filled with water, but with a substance believed to be gasoline.

“He threw the liquid in (the clerk’s) face and ordered her to open the cash register and give them the money,” Hobart Indiana Police Lt. James Gonzales tells CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Family Express on County Line Road.

The would-be robbers demanded cash from the register, but the clerk hit an alarm, sending these attempted robbers running.

One of the suspects was wearing distinctive pants with lightning bolts on them.

“Somebody who is close to them might know who they are,” Gonzales says.

The clerk was checked out by paramedics at the gas station.

She declined a trip to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hobart police.