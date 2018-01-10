(670 The Score) Count White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson among those brimming with optimism amid the team’s rebuild as the 2018 season approaches.

“We got all the right pieces,” Anderson said on Inside the Clubhouse on 670 The Score last Saturday. “They’re putting together a good plan, and I’m so excited to be a part of it. I can say the group of guys that we do have, I feel like we are getting closer, and things are starting to click, as in our relationships and communication with each other. It’s going to be exciting. I’m just happy and honored to be a part of it.

“We got a great group of guys in the locker room. It’s such a great atmosphere to be in there. I feel like we know where we’re headed, and we know what it takes to get there. I feel like everyone is on board.”

Anderson, 24, knows his development is a key after he personally encountered a trying professional and personal year in 2017. One of his best friends was shot to death in May, and Anderson admitted his play was affected by the off-the-field tragedy.

Now, his sights are set on improving. Anderson hit .257 with 17 homers, 56 RBIs and a .679 OPS in 146 games. He struck out 162 times and walked just 13 times.

“I feel like I’m learning,” Anderson said. “I feel like this last season was one of the learning-est seasons for me, as in going inside as a hitter, as in the thinking part of it and kind of having an idea of what to do when you’re in the box.

“I’m putting my pieces together, and I feel like I’m ready for this upcoming season. It’s going to be fun.”