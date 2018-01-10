CHICAGO (CBS) — A frozen body found in the pool of a Waukegan home has been identified as a teenager who had been missing since Christmas.
The body was found in the pool behind a home in the 1300 block of North Jackson early Monday morning, according to the Lake County Coroner’s office.
The body has been identified as 18-year-old Lucio Cambray, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
“Notification was made to his family last night and our deepest condolences go out to them. This is an awful tragedy for his family and the community,” Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said.
Cambray was reported earlier this month. His last communication was with his friends on Christmas night.
A few weeks before he was last seen, there was a fire at the home where Cambray’s body eventually was found, but it was not immediately clear if his death was connected to the fire.
An 18-year-old girl was rescued from the basement of the home after she was trapped during the fire on Dec. 4, but she died several hours later.