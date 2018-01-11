(670 The Score) The Bears are close to naming former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich as their new offensive coordinator, according to Mike Mulligan of the Mully & Hanley Show on 670 The Score.
Helfrich, 44, hasn’t coached since his dismissal from Oregon in 2016. He led the Ducks to a Rose Bowl victory and the national championship game in the 2014 season, his second year coaching the team. During four years in Oregon, Helfrich had a 37-16 record as head coach, including 24-4 in his first two seasons.
Helfrich served as offensive coordinator for Chip Kelly at Oregon from 2009-’12. He had spent the decade before working as quarterbacks coach for Boise State, Arizona State and Colorado.
New Bears coach Matt Nagy has a natural connection to Helfrich through his agent, former Bears defensive lineman Trace Armstrong, who represents many coaches.
In Helfrich, the Bears will have filled two of their three coordinator positions, also reportedly tabbing Chris Tabor as their special teams coordinator Wednesday. The team is still in contact with Vic Fangio to stay on as defensive coordinator.