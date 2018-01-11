(670 The Score) The Cubs on Thursday made a series of promotions within their baseball operations department.
Scott Harris has been promoted to assistant general manager. He’s spent five seasons with the Cubs as their director of baseball operations.
Jeff Greenberg was promoted to fill the director of baseball operations role. He joined the team in 2012 as a baseball operations intern and was then promoted to assistant to the general manager in 2015.
After spending the past five seasons as an assistant general manager, Shiraz Rehman has been elevated to the newly created role of assistant general manager of strategic initiatives. In his new job, Rehman will focus on “evaluating existing systems, and identifying and implementing solutions in an effort to create competitive advantages for the organization,” the Cubs said in a news release.