CHICAGO (CBS) — A bus crash was reported Thursday morning outside of Woodstock in McHenry County.
Police received a call around 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning about a crash at the intersection Franklinville and Perkins Roads, according to McHenry County Sheriff’s police.
Reports state a crash occurred between and SUV and small passenger bus. Eight passengers on the bus were taken to area hospitals as a precaution and for possible minor injuries. Neither the driver of the bus nor the SUV suffered any injuries.
According to McHenry County Sheriff’s police, the bus was operated by Pioneer Center, a non-profit that provides direct services to thousands of individuals each year including the people with development disabilities, people with behavioral issues, and the homeless.
Authorities are investigating the scene to determine the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.