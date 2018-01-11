(670 The Score) The White Sox have brought back a familiar face to add depth to their rotation as needed.
Chicago and right-hander Miguel Gonzalez have agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.75 million.
Gonzalez, 33, spent the 2016 season with the White Sox and much of 2017 there before being traded to the Rangers last August. Gonzalez was 8-13 with a 4.62 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 2017. He has a career 3.95 ERA.
“Bringing Miggy back not only strengthens the options for our pitching staff but also returns another quality individual to our clubhouse,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement.
Gonzalez will likely slot into the White Sox’s starting rotation, especially with left-hander Carlos Rodon’s health uncertain. James Shields, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez will be in the rotation to open up the season, and Carson Fulmer is likely to be there as well. Rodon underwent shoulder surgery last September and is likely to miss the first couple months of the season.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of Gonzalez’s signing Thursday morning.
In a corresponding move Thursday, the White Sox designated outfielder Jacob May for assignment.