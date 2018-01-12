CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson announced Thursday that Chief Anthony Riccio, head of the department’s Bureau of Organized Crime, will be promoted to second in command, replacing retiring First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro.

Earlier this month, Navarro announced that he will retire on Feb. 15 after serving the department for 31 years. The Chicago Sun-Times previously reported that Riccio had been tapped to replace him.

“I would like to thank my friend and partner, Kevin Navarro, for his long track record of leadership and service to the Chicago Police Department,” Johnson said in a statement. “While I am sad to see him go, I have immense confidence in Chief Riccio to serve as an effective and innovative leader.”

The superintendent promoted current 4th District Commander Noel Sanchez, a 31-year department veteran, to replace Riccio in CPD’s Organized Crime Bureau, police said. The bureau investigates gangs, narcotics, intelligence, vice and asset forfeiture.

Sanchez will be replaced by current 25th District Watch Operations Lt. Elizabeth Collazo, who has served the CPD for 18 years, police said.

Johnson also made additional staffing changes to support his pledge to rebuild community trust “while holding criminals accountable to make a safer Chicago.”

Among the changes, current 1st District Captain Michael Pigott will replace the district’s retiring commander, Robert Kilch, police said. Pigott has spent the majority of his 26-year career in the Bureau of Patrol, as well as leading new recruit training at the CPD training academy.

Pigott’s former position will be filled by current 1st District Lt. William Clucas Jr., a 22-year CPD veteran, police said.

Former 17th District Commander Elias Voulgaris was also tapped to lead the CPD command at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, police said. He will be replaced by current 12th District Watch Operations Lt. Susan Moss, who has served the department for 30 years.

In addition, 35-year CPD veteran Carlos Mostek was promoted to serve as captain in the 22nd District, police said.

“Every new member of our leadership team shares our goal to make CPD better for every Chicagoan as well as the brave officers that work to keep our streets safe,” Johnson said. “They all have my fullest confidence in their ability to serve with honor, build lasting partnerships with the community, and to help us continue to reduce crime throughout the city.”

The department touted the senior command’s diversity, which has reached “historic levels in recent years.” According to the statement, 60 percent of police chiefs and 50 percent of deputy chiefs are black, and more women are serving in executive leadership roles than ever before.

The new senior command positions take effect Feb. 1.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)