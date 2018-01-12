CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A candidate for Illinois Attorney General said President Trump’s words about immigration this week offend him in a personal way.
Chicago Park District Board President Jesse Ruiz is the son of Mexican immigrants and was offended when then-candidate Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign saying people coming to this country from Mexico include drug dealers and rapists. Ruiz said the President’s latest words about people from Haiti, Africa, and El Salvador are sadly no surprise. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
“He doubles down and confirms that he is a racist, that he holds racist beliefs, that he wants to discriminate against people of color, and he prefers people from Norway,” Ruiz said.
And he said, it recalls when this nation turned away Jewish immigrants aboard the oceanliner The St. Louis back in 1939.
“I trust we are a lot more enlightened today and I trust that even the Republican leadership is a lot ore enlightened today and will stand up to this racist rhetoric and his racist intent in trying to form immigration policy for our nation,” Ruiz said.
He said he hopes Congress will prevent that attitude from becoming this nation’s immigration policy.
Attorney General candidate Jesse Ruiz is the guest on our At Issue program this weekend. You can hear more Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 9:3 p.m.