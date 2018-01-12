Bears coach Matt Nagy.(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

By Dan Bernstein —

670TheScore.com senior columnist

(670 The Score) Not knowing how well the Bears new regime will do, all we can do at this point is evaluate the way they’re going about the business of football.

For years it has been clunky and weird, too often with an uncertain chain of command and reliance on outside help to make up for an inexplicable lack of institutional industry knowledge for a franchise that likes to boast of its NFL heritage and legacy. From hiring a search firm to locate an executive in their own division to employing a freelance consultant to identify already obvious coaching candidates, the Bears made a habit of outsourcing their most important calls in a needless expenditure of time, resources and energy.

So look at them now, acting like they know what they’re doing. We aren’t used to this.

With John Fox fired, Ryan Pace’s position solidified with a contract extension and despite a mishandled press conference that raised our concerns unnecessarily about the roles to be played by Pace’s bosses on the interview circuit, they did indeed stay out of his way as he moved with purpose to hire Matt Nagy as the new head coach.

Nagy wasted no time in grabbing credible veteran assistants Harry Hiestand and Chris Tabor to oversee the offensive line and special teams, respectively, then added former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich as his next-in-command for the offense. As other teams still wait to make decisions, the Bears appear to be outflanking them.

Retaining defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would mean both that Nagy wants him and the Bears want to pay up for him, and it could represent just the next positive move. Even if Fangio moves on, however, there’s building confidence that resembles a benefit of the doubt regarding how the Bears are operating at the moment. It may not be the kind of full trust engendered by consistent winning, but it’s something different and better.

Dan Bernstein is a co-host of 670 The Score’s “Bernstein and Goff Show” in afternoon drive. You can follow him on Twitter @dan_bernstein and read more of his columns here.