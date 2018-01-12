Filed Under:Chicago Bears, Mike Furrey
(670 The Score) The Bears have added another assistant to new coach Matt Nagy’s staff, hiring Mike Furrey as their wide receivers coach.

Furrey comes to Chicago from Limestone College, a Division-II school in Gaffney, South Carolina. He was the head coach there for the past two seasons. Prior to that, he was the receivers coach at Marshall from 2013-’15 and the head coach at Kentucky Christian University in 2011 and 2011.

After attending Ohio State and Northern Iowa in college, Furrey had an eight-year playing career in the NFL. He played for the Rams, Lions, Browns and Redskins from 2003-’10. His best season came in 2006, when his 98 receptions ranked second in the NFL.

Furrey will lead a position group that was a major weakness for the Bears in 2017. Chicago receivers struggled to find separation from defensive backs and were set back by projected starters Cam Meredith and Kevin White suffering season-ending injuries early on.

Also late Friday afternoon, the Bears confirmed their retention of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, news that had been reported earlier in the day.

