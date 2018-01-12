(670 The Score) The Bears have added another assistant to new coach Matt Nagy’s staff, hiring Mike Furrey as their wide receivers coach.
Furrey comes to Chicago from Limestone College, a Division-II school in Gaffney, South Carolina. He was the head coach there for the past two seasons. Prior to that, he was the receivers coach at Marshall from 2013-’15 and the head coach at Kentucky Christian University in 2011 and 2011.
After attending Ohio State and Northern Iowa in college, Furrey had an eight-year playing career in the NFL. He played for the Rams, Lions, Browns and Redskins from 2003-’10. His best season came in 2006, when his 98 receptions ranked second in the NFL.
Furrey will lead a position group that was a major weakness for the Bears in 2017. Chicago receivers struggled to find separation from defensive backs and were set back by projected starters Cam Meredith and Kevin White suffering season-ending injuries early on.
Also late Friday afternoon, the Bears confirmed their retention of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, news that had been reported earlier in the day.