(WBBM Newsradio) — The death of a woman at a senior living home has prompted her neighbors in Old Town to demand change.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Mildred Wright died in an elevator at Evergreen Towers, 1333 N. Cleveland. Her friends say she was having a medical emergency, but help came too late.
Bernice Walker and others told reporters Friday they believe Wright pulled her emergency cord, and when no one came, she got herself to the elevator, then collapsed in it.
Jacqueline Reynolds blames the pull cord because it has no buzzer on it. She says there is nothing audible to let someone know it’s been pulled.
Building manager Tim Morehead says Wright never pulled the cord. He says there’s nothing wrong with the system.
Morehead says it’s the responsibility of front desk staff to pay attention to the box that lights up when someone pulls their emergency cord.