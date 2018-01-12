CHICAGO (CBS) — Normal service resumed on the CTA Red and Purple lines about two hours after a person jumped in front of a train Friday morning in the North Side Edgewater neighborhood, according to police.
The man jumped in front of the train just after 7 a.m. at the Bryn Mawr station, according to the CTA and Chicago Police. He was dead at the scene.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 52-year-old James Dillen, who lived in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
Power was shut down in both directions as crews removed his body from the tracks, according to the CTA and the Chicago Fire Department.
Trains on the Red and Purple lines experienced extensive disruptions during Friday’s morning commute, but normal service was resuming with residual delays shortly after 9 a.m., the CTA said.
