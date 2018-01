Chicago Will Flirt With Record Warmth Before Temperatures Plunge AgainJust days after matching the longest cold snap on record, Chicago was flirting with historic warmth on Thursday, but the spring-like weather won't last the day.

Greyhound Passengers Stranded At Chicago Station Due To East Coast StormA couple hundred travelers found themselves stranded overnight at the Greyhound bus station in the West Loop, after several buses were canceled or delayed due to the winter storm on the East Coast.

Airlines Cancel Thousands Of Flights On East Coast Amid Major Winter StormMost Thursday morning flights from Chicago to the Northeast have been canceled, with at least 125 flights canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and more than 30 canceled at Midway International Airport as of 7 a.m.