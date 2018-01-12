(670 The Score) The Cubs and lefty reliever Justin Wilson have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.25-million deal, the Sun-Times reported Friday.
Wilson, 30, was acquired by the Cubs just ahead of the trade deadline last July. After a quality performance in Detroit, he struggled mightily in Chicago, registering a 5.09 ERA and 2.09 WHIP in 23 appearances for the Cubs. For the season, Wilson had a 3.41 ERA in 65 appearances.
Wilson’s downfall included being left off the team’s National League Championship Series roster. This is the final year of contract control the Cubs have on him, and team brass has publicly acknowledged that fixing Wilson’s form will be one of the primary tasks they ask of new pitching coach Jim Hickey.