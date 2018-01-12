(WBBM Newsradio) — A horse stuck in a trailer window isn’t the kind of call firefighters get every day in North Chicago. But it happened earlier this week, and they improvised successfully.
Never before had police, firefighters or the mare’s owner seen anything like it: the horse stuck halfway out of the trailer in the Full Moon restaurant’s parking lot on Route 41.
Fire Chief Dell Urban says the owner pulled around his truck so the mare’s front legs had a place to stand.
Then they improvised with equipment and ended up being able to lift the animal from its precarious position.
Chief Urban praised her staff members for handling the odd situation.
“They did the best they could with the tools and the knowledge that they had,” Urban says.
Urban says they could do it better with practice, but she doubts it will ever happen again.