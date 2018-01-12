(WBBM Newsradio) — When it comes to Pride Parades celebrating the LGBTQ community, Chicago could have some suburban competition this year.
Chuck Adams is the Executive Director of Indivisible Aurora, the organization that has applied for the city’s first ever Pride Parade, on June 17.
“Who you are has value to us,” Adams tells WBBM Newsradio’s Andy Dahn.
“That’s what this is about: making sure that young people or people who are still questioning who they are, who may sit over here in the west suburbs and can’t make it to Chicago’s wonderful celebration, have an opportunity to be affirmed here.”
Adams says the parade would be a family-friendly event and many city officials are on board, though some religious leaders have expressed concern.
“We want to hear from them, we want them to be a part of this process. But ultimately, what we’re trying to do is a very positive thing.”
Aurora’s Government Operations Committee will consider giving the group a parade permit next month.