CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Dangerous conditions along Lake Shore Drive have led Chicago Park District staff to shut down the lakefront trail.
As far as could be seen, people were staying off the lakefront trail, even before the park district closed it. Strong winds were blowing sand around and kicking up Lake Michigan waves as high as 14 feet. WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
The trail is closed until Saturday morning at North, Oak and Ohio streets, according to Chicago Park Districts. The Columbia Yacht Club has also closed their docked yacht that serves as its headquarters.
The National Weather Service issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory, also until Saturday morning for Cook County and the Indiana counties of Lake and Porter, saying a storm surge could raise lake levels by two feet.