CHICAGO (CBS) — A flight from Nashville to Chicago was canceled Friday morning, after the plane went off a taxiway while getting ready for takeoff.
Trans States Airlines flight 4696 was getting ready to depart for O’Hare International Airport, when its nose gear went onto the grass during a turn on a taxiway at Nashville International Airport, according to spokeswoman Cartiay McCoy.
Passengers evacuated the plane using air stairs and were brought back to the terminal. There were 50 passengers and 3 crew members on the plane at the time. No injuries were reported.
The plane was scheduled to leave Nashville at 9:45 a.m., and was scheduled to arrive at O’Hare at 11:35 a.m.
The flight was canceled so maintenance crews could inspect the plane, a twin-engine Embraer 145.
“We are working to accommodate the passengers on the next available flight,” McCoy said.