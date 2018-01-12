(CBS) – The wife of imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is complaining about a political attack ad that uses a wiretapped phone call between her husband and a Democratic candidate who hopes to move into the Executive Mansion.
A political ad from incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner features a conversation between Rod Blagojevich and J.B. Pritzker, in an attempt to make Prizker appear as if he was engaging in “pay-to-play” politics.
But Patti Blagojevich says the conversation – in which then-Gov. Blagojevich suggested Pritzker for a state office appointment — is typical political horse-trading.
“The tape with J.B. is a perfectly legal conversation,” she tells CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov.
Her concern is the excerpt was not among those cleared for public release by the feds who prosecuted her husband on corruption charges.
The wiretap, along others obtained before Blagojevich’s two corruption trials, is still under a court-ordered protective seal. A U.S. attorney’s spokesperson confirms no third party is supposed to have access to it.
Patti Blagojevich has long said releasing all of the government tapes would prove her husband was not trying to sell Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat.
She says she’ll keep fighting, almost six years after her husband reported to prison.