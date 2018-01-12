CHICAGO (CBS) — Democratic and Republican lawmakers were pushing back against offensive comments made by President Donald Trump about immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and countries in Africa, after Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept “people from sh*thole countries.”

The racially charged remarks came in an Oval Office meeting about immigration with several members of the House and Senate. The president got upset when U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina) suggested cutting back on the number of people participating in the visa lottery program.

A source briefed on the meeting said the president complained about the U.S. taking immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries; and suggested accepting “more people from places like Norway.”

“Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?” Trump said, according to the source.

A Nigerian activist in Chicago said the president has it all wrong on immigration.

“Those comments were very prejudiced and ignorant, because if you look at the statistics of what African immigrants bring to the economy here in America, you will realize that we are an asset,” Michelle Adeniyi said.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle also were quick to condemn the president’s words.

“The statements of the president are reprehensible. They’re racist,” U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Florida) said.

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Illinois) called the president “someone who could lead the Ku Klux Klan.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) called the president’s comments “disgraceful.”

“Donald Trump’s ability to degrade the office of the Presidency never ceases to shock me. Disgraceful. What makes this country strong is the diversity of its people. Nothing can change that, no matter what the President says,” she posted on Twitter.

In a tweet, the Congressional Black Caucus said the comments are “further proof that his Make America Great Again agenda is really a Make America White Again agenda.”

In its initial response to the controversy, the White House did not deny the account of the meeting, or directly address the “sh#thole countries” comment.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said. “Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

Friday morning, Trump issued a vague denial on Twitter.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!” he tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin was in the meeting. He has not yet discussed the president’s comments, but the senator was scheduled to attend an annual breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, and later will meet with young immigrants and take questions about immigration reform.