White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon.(Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

(670 The Score) The White Sox avoided arbitration with four players Friday but still have two who remain unsigned.

Chicago agreed to salary figures for the 2018 season with first baseman Jose Abreu ($13 million), lefty reliever Luis Avilan ($2.45 million), left-hander Carlos Rodon ($2.3 million) and infielder Leury Garcia ($1.175 million). The White Sox didn’t reach an agreement with outfielder Avisail Garcia or infielder Yolmer Sanchez.

In exchanging figures with one another, Garcia requested $6.7 million, while the White Sox countered with $5.85 million, according to USA Today. Garcia, 27, is coming off a career year in which he had 18 homers, 80 RBIs and an .885 OPS.

Sanchez, 25, hit .267 with 12 homers and 59 RBIs in 2017.

The White Sox haven’t gone to arbitration with a player since 2001, when they did so with relieve Keith Foulke. Garcia and Sanchez can continue negotiating a deal with the team in the coming weeks.

Abreu, who turns 31 later this month, got his hefty payday after hitting .304 with 33 homers, 102 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 156 games last season, when he reached the 25-homer, 100-RBI threshold for the fourth straight year.

Back in November 2016, Abreu opted to be eligible for salary arbitration in the final three years of his original six-year deal with the White Sox. The goal was to make more than the $34 million he was set to make in the final three years of his contract. Abreu made $10.825 million in 2017 and now will net $13 million in 2018. He’ll be arbitration-eligible one more time.

Rodon was 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 12 starts last season, during which he sat out until late June with a left biceps injury before hitting the disabled list for good in September with left shoulder inflammation. Rodon then underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder on Sept. 27, and he’s expected to be out until at least April and likely longer.

The White Sox acquired Avilan, 28, from the Dodgers in a recent three-team trade. He had a 2.93 ERA in 46 innings last season.

Leury Garcia hit .270 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 87 games for the White Sox last year.