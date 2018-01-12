(670 The Score) The White Sox avoided arbitration with first baseman Jose Abreu on Friday by settling on a $13 million salary figure for the 2018 season, Fan Rag Sports’ Robert Murray reported.
Abreu, who turns 31 later this month, hit .304 with 33 homers, 102 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 156 games in 2017. Abreu has reached the 25-homer, 100-RBI threshold in each of his four MLB seasons.
Back in November 2016, Abreu opted to be eligible for salary arbitration in the final three years of his original six-year deal with the White Sox. The goal was to make more than the $34 million he was set to make in the final three years of his contract. Abreu made $10.825 million in 2017 and is now set to make $13 million in 2018. He’ll be arbitration-eligible one more time.
Abreu has found his name amid trade speculation for a full year now since the White Sox embarked on their rebuild, but he hasn’t been dealt. White Sox officials laud Abreu for his leadership role in the clubhouse and even-keeled demeanor that sets a quality example for younger players.