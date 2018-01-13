(CBS) — At least 11 people have been wounded by gunfire across Chicago since the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

The most recent shooting happened early Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. A 27-year-old man was sitting in a drive-through lane about 4:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 47th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left armpit and his condition was stabilized.

Less than 40 minutes earlier, three people were seriously wounded in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. Someone fired shots at a party at 4:05 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Arthington, striking three people, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the neck and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. A 37-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face. The third person, a male whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the chest and back and was also taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.

Several hours earlier, a man was shot at another party in the Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood. A 19-year-old man was attending the party about 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West 114th Place when a male shot him in the right arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Another man was shot Friday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 24-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Lawndale when someone inside the vehicle fired shots, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

About 20 minutes earlier, another man was shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 28-year-old man was shot in the lower back while in the 4700 block of West Huron, according to Chicago Police. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

About five minutes earlier, two people were shot in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side. An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were walking on the sidewalk in the 9300 block of South Colfax when someone fired shots from a dark-colored sedan, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment. The 18-year-old was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The 17-year-old had a gunshot wound to the right leg, and his condition stabilized.

At 8:30 p.m., a person showed up at Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower, right side of his body. Police said he was being uncooperative with the investigation, and it was unknown were the shooting occurred.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks near Madison and Kilbourn, police said. He took himself to Loretto Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Last year, 39 people were shot — 10 of them fatally — during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

