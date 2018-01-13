(670 The Score) The Bears have hired Kevin Gilbride as their new tight ends coach, they announced Saturday morning.
Gilbride spent the last eight seasons with the Giants, the last four as their tight ends coach. In his first four seasons in New York, he worked as a quality control coach, offensive assistant and then wide receivers coach. Before then, he coached at the collegiate level.
In Chicago, Gilbride will be tasked with overseeing the development of tight end Adam Shaheen, who flashed some potential but came away slowly during his rookie season after the Bears drafted him in the second round last April. Gilbride guided Giants tight end Evan Engram last season when he led all NFL rookie tight ends with 64 catches and 722 yards.
With the addition of Gilbride, the Bears’ offensive staff is nearly complete. They’ve hired Mark Helfrich as offensive coordinator, Harry Heistand as offensive line coach and Mike Furrey as wide receivers coach. New coach Matt Nagy will call the plays. All the Bears have left to fill on the offensive side of the ball is a vacant quarterbacks coach job.