(CBS) – Police chased a Milwaukee-to-Chicago Greyhound bus overnight when it was reportedly hijacked by a hostage-taking gunman.
The suspect began making violent threats shortly after the bus left Milwaukee around 8:45 p.m. Friday, passengers said.
The suspect was saying “he was gonna kill us, that he was going to put a bullet in our head,” passenger Patrick Todd said.
Someone called 9-1-1. When the bus driver failed to stop — indicating he may have taken control of the vehicle — police gave chase over the border into Illinois.
Police put out spike strips on I-94, which brought the Greyhound bus to a stop on an exit ramp to Route 173 in Lake County, Illinois.
“Before I know it, there’s like 20 police cars in front of us and on the side of the road,” passenger Chris Walker says.
About 40 passengers were driven to Chicago’s Union Station on another bus.
Police took the suspect into custody. No further details were immediately available.