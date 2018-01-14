CHICAGO (CBS) — The topic of abortion was front and center on the streets of Chicago Sunday as both sides made their voices clear.

The sounds of banging drums could be heard throughout the Loop as thousands marched in the annual “March for Life.”

Event organizers say participants are dedicated to defending and protecting all human life, including the unborn.

“The fight for the right to life is not the cause of a special few, but the cause of every man, woman and child who cares not only about his or her own family, but the whole family of man,” said Dr. Mildred Jefferson, a pro-life activist.

They also hope to change the perception that abortion is the answer.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Chicago Bears’ co-owner Pat McCaskey, Congressman Peter Roskam and Congressman Dan Lipinski all participated in Sunday’s march.

“‘Love Saves Lives’ is not just a theme for this year’s Chicago March, it is the frame of reference that undergirds our vision, compels our actions and guides our lives,” Cardinal Cupich said. “Taking human life, especially the life of the child in the womb, not only has an impact on that one human being but deeply wounds all of humanity, robs from us our ability to dream & see life as much bigger than our own concerns, challenges & struggles.” @CardinalBCupich pic.twitter.com/TYzb4GOeUr — Archdiocese Chicago (@archchicago) January 14, 2018

In response to the March for Life, hundreds also took to the streets to march for abortion rights in a counter protest.

Activists questioned if things would be different if abortion affected a man’s body.

DePaul socialists and students for reproductive justice say there is nothing “pro-life” about the March for Life, adding they don’t care about babies once they’re born, they’re pro-gun, pro-war and pro-Trump.

Pro-choice advocates said they were marching to support equal and legal rights for all humans regardless of their race, sex and sexual orientation.