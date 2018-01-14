Filed Under:car accident, car crash, police chase, West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was arrested early Sunday after being involved in a crash during a chase with police on the West Side.

A person was taken into custody early Sunday after a police chase led to a crash on the West Side. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

At 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of North Kilbourn and began chasing a vehicle, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle ultimately crashed into a light pole in the 3000 block of West Grand.

police chase 1 Person In Custody After Police Chase, Crash On West Side

A vehicle that crashed into a light pole during a chase with police early Sunday on the West Side. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

One person was arrested and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Charges were pending Sunday morning.

