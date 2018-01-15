By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (670 The Score) — Chili Davis is quite aware that there’s only so much a hitting coach can do in the big leagues, where it all comes down to execution. So he keeps his focus on what he can control: preparation.

That’s why the Cubs hired the 57-year-old Davis as their new hitting coach this offseason, part of a series of coaching staff changes made by manager Joe Maddon. Their young stable of talent didn’t produce consistently enough for their liking in 2017, and they believe Davis’ voice and diligence can bring the Cubs hitters something different starting in 2018.

“I try to bring a mentality, not as much a philosophy in hitting,” Davis said Saturday at the annual Cubs Convention held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. “Everybody has a philosophy. A lot of them match, so that doesn’t make me any different than any other guy. I try to bring a mentality to how we approach games day in and day out.

“Understanding that I’ve got a guy behind me (in the batting order) that if I put a little pressure, make this guy on the mound work — it might be a walk, it might be a single, whatever — if we’re all going up there with a strong game plan against opposing pitchers, we’re going to put pressure on them and keep it on them.

“That’s what I’d like to see here, where you just constantly put pressure on pitchers, keep pressure on pitchers. They may wind their way out of it one time or weasel their way out of it, but you do it again. You see how strong-minded, strong-willed a pitcher is by how many pressure situations you can put a pitcher in and they can work out of.”

It’s a proven approach for Davis, who served as the Red Sox’s hitting coach for the past three season. In that time, Boston led the league in runs and pitches per plate appearance. The Red Sox also posted an on-base percentage of .334, which was tied for tops in baseball, and was second with a .268 batting average in three years under Davis’ watch.

Davis’ views on hitting stem from winning three World Series championships as a player, one with the Twins in 1991 and two with the Yankees in 1998 and 1999. A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Davis hit .274 and posted a .360 career on-base percentage during 19 seasons in the league.

Davis replaces John Mallee, who was dismissed along with several coaches whom Maddon brought with him to Chicago in 2015. A change at hitting coach wasn’t expected until Davis became available with a staff change in Boston.

“Mallee, I looked at as a really good hitting coach,” Davis said. “It was surprising to me that a team that had been to the playoffs three years in a row and had won a World Series within a year (was) going to make a change.”

While Davis isn’t a proponent of tinkering, that’s exactly what he’s doing with Jason Heyward, the Cubs’ 28-year-old outfielder who’s still struggling at the plate. Heyward is spending another offseason in Arizona working on refining his swing. Davis joined him there in November, when they initially worked one day a week. Now, they hit the cages every Tuesday and Thursday.

Heyward improved his batting average by 29 points to .259 last season, though it was only a mild rebound offensively after a poor 2016 debut season in Chicago. The team is hoping to see his hard-contact rate revert back to form. As a rookie with the Braves, Heyward struck 38.8 percent of hits hard. That number dropped to a career-low 25.5 percent mark last season.

When it comes to players like Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and Addison Russell, among others, Davis will focus on having them best prepared for each matchup.

Davis wants the Cubs to develop a fierce mindset at the plate so if they return to the National League Championship Series this October, their mental edge and proven approaches will wear pitchers down.

“I might come off as a nice guy, but when I got a bat in my hand, I’m not,” Davis said. “For me, it was a pride factor as a player. I understand how good you are, but I also believe in how good I am, too. This is not going to be easy. It’s going to be a fight. You’re going to have to bring your best to get me out.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.