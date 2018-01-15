Three suspects, one of whom was armed, entered the store about 9:50 p.m. at 17829 Burnham Ave. in Lansing and demanded money from the clerk, Lansing police said.
During the robbery, the armed suspect shot the clerk in his leg.
The suspects ran out of the store and through the parking lot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The clerk was taken to a hospital for treatment.
All three male suspects were wearing dark clothing and had their faces partially covered, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (708) 895-7150.