CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago-area students spent Monday’s holiday celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a Day of Service.
According to CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker, honoring King is a community-wide effort in Flossmoor, and one that attracts residents of all ages.
At the Flossmoor Community Church, some made placemats for the local boys and girls club, while others watched a documentary on Dr. King and his role in the civil rights movement.
“It makes me want to strive to be like him — to lead others, to show them the right way, to help them,” one student, William Pauling, said.
Coldwell Banker Real Estate opened its doors so students could make get well cards for young patients at the Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children’s.
“It’s a wonderful way for children to learn that service is important,” said Maggie Stevenson, a Coldwell Banker realtor.
Events were held at 10 different locations across the southern suburbs; all with the purpose of serving those in need.
South Suburban PADS, which provides a continuum of housing options for the homeless, offered a day-long program focusing on King’s legacy.
Men received a hot meal and a free haircut.
“I don’t always have $10 or $15 to get a haircut, and I don’t have a nice, hot meal. It shows me that people care and people love you out there in the word,” one homeless man said.
This was the Flossmoor Community Relations Commission’s fourth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The Commission says over 500 community residents, groups and businesses donated their time and resources to local charitable organizations through service projects last year.