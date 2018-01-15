(CBS) — President Trump escalated a political fight over immigration on Monday, accusing Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin of misrepresenting comments the president made at a White House meeting last week.

Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2018

Trump implied in his tweet that Durbin’s public statements after the meeting have ruined any chance of a deal to protect young immigrants known as “Dreamers” from deportation. Trump said there can be no deal because there is no trust.

Durbin (D-Ill.) is standing by his account of the now infamous meeting with Trump, in which the president allegedly made vulgar and racist comments while discussing immigration.

Trump has said he’s not a racist, and insisted he ever used the term “s***hole countries” to describe places like Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations in a private Oval Office meeting with several senators, including Durbin.

“I know what happened. I stand behind every word that I said in terms of that meeting,” Durbin said, before Trump’s tweet on Monday afternoon.

Durbin and other senators met with Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday to discuss legislation to protect young immigrants known as “Dreamers” from deportation. DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival and protects children of undocumented immigrants.

Sources revealed, during the meeting, Trump referred to places like Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “s***hole countries.” Durbin backed up those claims on Friday, and said the president used that phrase multiple times, calling the president’s words “hate-filled, vile, and racist.”

U.S. Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), who was in the meeting but originally said he didn’t remember Trump using those words, later insisted trump never used the phrase “s***hole countries,” and called Durbin’s account of the meeting a “gross misrepresentation.”

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who also was in the meeting, also initially claimed not to remember the president making the vulgar statement, but has since said he didn’t hear Trump use those words, and claimed Durbin “has a history of misrepresenting” private meetings.

The Washington Post has since reported Cotton and Perdue heard the words “s***house,” and that was the basis for denying Durbin’s claim.

Durbin said the neither word is acceptable from the president.