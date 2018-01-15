CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter storm that moved into the Chicago area Sunday evening is expected to drop between 3 and 5 inches of snow by Monday afternoon.
Snow began falling overnight, with an estimated 1 to 2 inches accumulated by about 4 a.m., according to Ben Deubelbeiss, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
The snowfall will pick up around daybreak, causing a slow and possibly dangerous morning commute, according to the weather service.
An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow should fall until noon, which is when the weather service’s winter weather advisory is due to end, Deubelbeiss said. The advisory, issued for portions of northwest Indiana and much of northern Illinois, warns drivers of slippery roads and low visibility.
Winds could reach 20 mph by Monday afternoon, causing snow drifting, according to the weather service. A high of 25 degrees was forecast for Monday, with a low of 9 degrees at night and a 70 percent chance of snow showers.
An excessive cold risk was expected for Monday that could last until Thursday, according to the weather service.